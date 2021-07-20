Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Knicks, 76ers, Heat, Among 'Most Aggressive Suitors'

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings have reportedly been the "most aggressive suitors" in pursuit of a trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday that "few team executives" expect a blockbuster trade involving Lillard this offseason, but there's intense interest in part because of his four-year, $176.3 million pact, which keeps him under contract through at least the 2023-24 season.

