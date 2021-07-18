X

    Falcons' Younghoe Koo Says His Jeep Was Stolen with His Cleats Inside in IG Posts

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 18, 2021

    Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

    Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's Jeep was stolen Sunday morning, he said in a series of Instagram posts.

    Koo added his cleats were in the vehicle, preventing him from kicking.

    Yahoo Sportsbook @YahooSportsbook

    Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s Jeep was stolen this morning. <br><br>Please bring back his cleats , Falcons cannot afford to miss any extra points this season 🙏🏿 <a href="https://t.co/hLl8LiOJD7">pic.twitter.com/hLl8LiOJD7</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!