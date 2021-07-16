NHL Prospect Logan Mailloux Charged with Distributing Photo from Sexual Encounter

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Multiple NHL teams have placed draft prospect Logan Mailloux on their "do not draft" lists after he was charged in Sweden for allegedly "taking and distributing an offensive photo without consent during a consensual sexual encounter," according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Mailloux was a member of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, but he was playing on loan for SK Lejon of Sweden's third division when OHL operations were shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Seravalli, an investigative report from Sweden’s North Region Police Authority alleges that the photo was taken on Nov. 7, 2020, during a consensual sexual encounter between Mailloux (then 17) and an 18-year-old woman.

Mailloux allegedly photographed the woman while the pair were engaging in oral sex and later distributed the picture to his teammates in a group chat on Snap Chat. Police say he also provided a screenshot that showed her online profile, including her photo, first name and age.

He was eventually charged with defamation and offensive photography and ordered to pay 14,300 Swedish krona (roughly $1,650) through a criminal injunction that kept the matter out of court.

Per Seravalli, the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs will not be drafting Mailloux. Six teams did not interview him.

"We're trying to put a team on the ice people can be proud of and support," an unnamed NHL team front office member told Seravalli when Mailloux was brought up. "We'll build a less efficient roster, if need be, to make sure that is the case in our community."

Seravalli added that he received "varied" responses overall about where NHL teams stood with Mailloux, including one franchise saying it was waiting to hear back from its "risk assessment team" to see if picking him would be allowed.

NHL Central Scouting ranked Mailloux 23rd on its North American skaters list. He ranks anywhere from 43rd to 66th on a list of seven other 2021 NHL draft prospect lists aggregated by Elite Prospects.

The seven-round NHL draft is set to take place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.