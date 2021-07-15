X

    Arike Ogunbowale Wins MVP as WNBA Beats Team USA in 2021 All-Star Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 15, 2021

    AP Photo/John Locher

    Nneka Ogwumike was the biggest snub when the Team USA roster was announced ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, but Arike Ogunbowale was a close second. So she torched the U.S. women's national team during Wednesday night's WNBA All-Star Game for the slight.

    Ogunbowale was named the game's MVP after going off for 26 points in Team WNBA's 93-85 win, a matchup that was more competitive and intense than the average All-Star Game, likely due to the Olympics factor.

    WNBA @WNBA

    The 2021 WNBA All-Star MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/Arike_O?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Arike_O</a> 🏆<br><br>Team WNBA wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@att</a> WNBA All-Star game 93-85 👌 <a href="https://t.co/2beaxnxlQg">pic.twitter.com/2beaxnxlQg</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Arike Ogunbowale finished with 26 points, the 4th most in an All-Star Game in WNBA history.<br><br>The only player with more in a non-overtime game is Maya Moore (30 in 2015). <a href="https://t.co/wtp3lF9PZk">pic.twitter.com/wtp3lF9PZk</a>

    Matt Ellentuck @mellentuck

    June 21: Team USA cuts Arike Ogunbowale from its Olympic roster<br><br>July 14: Arike Ogunbowale scores 26 points to beat Team USA at the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game

    "Playing the USA team, there's definitely going to be a little bit more of an edge to this game," Brionna Jones told ESPN's Mechelle Voepel on Tuesday. "I'm just excited to get out there."

    "We want to go out and perform and help them get better," DeWanna Bonner added before the game. "Of course, we're rooting them on [in Tokyo]."

    Team WNBA put Team USA through their paces on Wednesday night, however. 

    Ogunbowale was the story, draining 5-of-10 shots from three and 10-of-18 field-goal attempts from the field. Not bad for her first All-Star Game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    First-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale going off 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/DallasWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasWings</a>)<a href="https://t.co/i9nxCYTN0y">pic.twitter.com/i9nxCYTN0y</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Just representing for 24."<br><br>Arike with the Mamba Mentality 🐍 <a href="https://t.co/shvqgDlQXu">pic.twitter.com/shvqgDlQXu</a>

    Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 14 rebounds for Team WNBA, while Brittney Griner (17 points) and Breanna Stewart (15 points, six rebounds) led the way for Team USA. 

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!