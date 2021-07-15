Arike Ogunbowale Wins MVP as WNBA Beats Team USA in 2021 All-Star Game

AP Photo/John Locher

Nneka Ogwumike was the biggest snub when the Team USA roster was announced ahead of this summer's Tokyo Games, but Arike Ogunbowale was a close second. So she torched the U.S. women's national team during Wednesday night's WNBA All-Star Game for the slight.

Ogunbowale was named the game's MVP after going off for 26 points in Team WNBA's 93-85 win, a matchup that was more competitive and intense than the average All-Star Game, likely due to the Olympics factor.

"Playing the USA team, there's definitely going to be a little bit more of an edge to this game," Brionna Jones told ESPN's Mechelle Voepel on Tuesday. "I'm just excited to get out there."

"We want to go out and perform and help them get better," DeWanna Bonner added before the game. "Of course, we're rooting them on [in Tokyo]."

Team WNBA put Team USA through their paces on Wednesday night, however.

Ogunbowale was the story, draining 5-of-10 shots from three and 10-of-18 field-goal attempts from the field. Not bad for her first All-Star Game.

Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 14 rebounds for Team WNBA, while Brittney Griner (17 points) and Breanna Stewart (15 points, six rebounds) led the way for Team USA.

