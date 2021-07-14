Buccaneers' Mike Evans Praised as 'DK Metcalf Before DK Metcalf' by AFC Coordinator

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

DK Metcalf is one of the NFL's most physically impressive players, but at least one coach believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans was the prototype for the Seattle Seahawks wideout.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an unnamed coordinator for an AFC team said Evans "was DK Metcalf before DK Metcalf."

From a physical perspective, it's hard not to notice some of the similarities between Evans and Metcalf.

Evans is listed at 6'5" and 231 pounds; Metcalf checks in at 6'4" and 235 pounds.

When Evans was coming out of Texas A&M in 2014, one of the questions about him was his ability as a route-runner because of the system he played in. He was praised for his combination of size, strength and ability to make contested catches.

As a draft prospect two years ago, Metcalf was regarded as a physical marvel with tremendous speed and potential. He lacked polish, particularly as a route-runner.

Based on their results at the scouting combine, Metcalf was significantly faster with a 4.33-second time in the 40-yard dash. Evans posted a time of 4.53 seconds.

Metcalf just missed the 1,000-yard mark as a rookie, but he still put up 900 yards and caught seven touchdowns in 2019. The Ole Miss alum had a breakout 2020 with 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 receptions.

Evans has been fantastic and remarkably consistent. The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded at least 1,000 yards and 67 receptions in seven seasons with the Bucs. He's only had one campaign averaging fewer than 14 yards per catch (13.8 in 2016).