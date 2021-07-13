X

    WWE Legend Kurt Angle Trolls Conor McGregor After Ankle Injury in Dustin Poirier Loss

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2021
    Even WWE legend Kurt Angle is piling on Conor McGregor following McGregor's first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier due to a leg injury.

    The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion fractured his tibia and fibula when he stepped awkwardly in the Octagon at UFC 264.

    Angle is no stranger to suffering a major injury during a sporting event as he battled herniated discs, two cracked vertebrae and four pulled neck muscles during his run to a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Throughout his wrestling career, the 52-year-old was quick to remind fans of the adversity he overcame in Atlanta.

    It would appear Angle doesn't have much sympathy for McGregor's plight at the moment.

