WWE Legend Kurt Angle Trolls Conor McGregor After Ankle Injury in Dustin Poirier Loss

Even WWE legend Kurt Angle is piling on Conor McGregor following McGregor's first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier due to a leg injury.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion fractured his tibia and fibula when he stepped awkwardly in the Octagon at UFC 264.

Angle is no stranger to suffering a major injury during a sporting event as he battled herniated discs, two cracked vertebrae and four pulled neck muscles during his run to a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Throughout his wrestling career, the 52-year-old was quick to remind fans of the adversity he overcame in Atlanta.

It would appear Angle doesn't have much sympathy for McGregor's plight at the moment.