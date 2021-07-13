Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Is 'Most Aggressive' Suitor for Cavaliers' Collin Sexton

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly continue to explore a potential deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Collin Sexton.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Knicks are the "most aggressive trade suitor" for Sexton, who's eligible for an extension this offseason before the final guaranteed season of his four-year, $20.2 million rookie contract.

