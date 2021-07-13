Khabib: Conor McGregor Is 'Finished', Would Lose to Poirier 100 out of 100 Times

AP Photo/John Locher

Khabib Nurmagomedov didn't mince words when assessing what would happen if Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier again following the latter's victory at Saturday's UFC 264.

"What is gonna happen?" he said during a discussion with Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "I don't think something's gonna happen. The judges gave Dustin Poirier a 10-8. He mauled [Conor McGregor] in [the first] round. If they fight 100 times, Dustin is gonna beat him 100 times."

While Saturday's fight ended prematurely when McGregor suffered an injury, it was clear Poirier was the better fighter in the only round.

He controlled the early stages of the fight, as Nurmagomedov alluded to, and likely would have notched his second successive win over McGregor even without the injury. While McGregor defeated Poirier back in 2014, that is now back-to-back wins in the rivalry for the American.

Khabib was among those who weighed in, congratulating Poirier for the victory and saying "Good always defeats evil" in a tweet:

"It's not over," McGregor said after the fight. "If we have to take this outside, we'll do it."

Despite those comments, it was clear that Poirier is the bigger title threat at this point of their respective careers. Nurmagomedov went as far as to say McGregor is "finished" as a top-notch competitor following the loss and injury.

"Without broken legs, yes, [he could be the same]," Nurmagomedov said. "But with broken legs, he's never going to kick the same. With him, no, I don't believe [he'll return to the top]. Conor have good age [32], but what happened with his mind, legs—this guy is finished, but he's good for promotion."

Nurmagomedov is no stranger to what each fighter brings to the table.

After all, he defeated McGregor by fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in 2018 after a dramatic lead-up to the highly anticipated fight and then defeated Poirier by third-round submission at UFC 242 in 2019.

He believes Poirier would have no trouble in any rematch after Saturday's results.