Unopened Copy of 'Super Mario 64' Sells for $1.56M at Auction to Set New World Record

The market for old video games is exploding, with an unopened copy of Super Mario 64 selling for a record $1.56 million at auction Sunday.

The 1996 game for Nintendo 64 sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, nearly doubling the previous mark for a video game set two days earlier:

According to Will Feuer of the New York Post, the game received an "A++ grade" for its impeccable condition, the highest possible rating.

"We're a bit speechless on this one," Heritage Auctions said in its item description. "What can we even say that would do this copy the justice it deserves? The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we're really at a loss here."

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game for the Nintendo 64 console, and it was the first to feature the famous Mario character in 3D.

It was enough to break the record of $870,000 for a rare sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda sold Friday. The previous mark before that was $660,000, set by a copy of Super Mario Bros. in April.

The Super Mario Bros. (9.6) and Legend of Zelda (9.0) copies were each rated highly by WataGames, but the latest copy of Super Mario 64 surpassed them both as a 9.8.

It sadly means the cartridge sitting in the back of your parents' closet for the past 20 years likely won't fetch the same return at auction.