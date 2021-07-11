Gilbert Burns Calls out Masvidal, Nate Diaz After Win vs. Stephen Thompson at UFC 264

AP Photo/John Locher

Gilbert Burns used his platform at UFC 264 to call out two of the best welterweight fighters in the world.

After scoring an unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson, Burns issued challenges to Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Burns is trying to work his way back into the UFC welterweight title mix. Kamaru Usman, the current champion, ended his six-fight winning streak in February with a third-round TKO at UFC 258.

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back losses against Usman, including his first career knockout defeat at UFC 261.

Speaking to reporters last month, Masvidal said he expects to fight "whoever is available in October, November" when he plans to make his return to the octagon.

Gambred said on the UFC 264 betting preview show that aired Friday (h/t Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com) he would "definitely like to fight the winner" of the Burns-Thompson matchup.

Diaz could also find himself in the mix for a fight later this year, though he has lost three of his last four bouts since submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

Given the current welterweight hierarchy with Usman towering over everyone else, a potential Burns-Masvidal showdown could be used to catapult one of them back into title contention.