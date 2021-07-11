ESPY 2021 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter Reaction

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The 2021 ESPY Awards took place Saturday from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City's Seaport District.

Actor Anthony Mackie hosted the show, which returned to a live format after going virtual last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This also marked the first time the ESPY Awards occurred in New York since 1999. The show has been in Las Vegas, Los Angeles or virtual ever since.

Here's a look at some notable awards results, moments and reaction from the night.

Awards Results

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Amateur triathlete Chris Nikic

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

Best Championship Performance: 25-time World medalist and gymnast Simone Biles

Best Championship Moment: Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World Series over Tampa Bay Rays

Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Four-time tennis major winner Naomi Osaka

Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: UConn guard Paige Bueckers

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports: Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith

Best Coach: Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer

Best Play: Hail Mary pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to defeat Buffalo Bills on Nov. 15, 2020

Best Game: Gonzaga's 93-90 overtime win over UCLA in the Final Four of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball

Recap, Top Moments and Reaction

As always, the ESPY Awards provided no shortage of emotional moments.

One of the night's stars was Minnesota Lynx guard and Arthur Ashe Courage Award winner Maya Moore, who paused her WNBA career to help overturn the wrongful conviction of Jonathan Irons.

Moore spoke about the importance of using power to lift up others:

University of Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen reacted to Moore's moment:

Charlotte Wilder of Fox Sports and ESPN's Holly Rowe did as well:

Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to complete a triathlon, won the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Much like the namesake for the award, Nikic spoke about the importance of never giving up.

Alan Hahn of MSG Network and ESPN Radio reacted to the news of Nikic's win:

And two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin called Nikic an inspiration:

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's efforts to raise millions for children in England were recognized with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers accepted her well-deserved award for the best female collegiate athlete. She used her speech to recognize the importance of celebrating, highlighting and promoting the many accomplishments of Black women in sports and said that she would continue to fight for them.

ESPN's Katie Barnes provided their reaction:

Elsewhere, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball kept his acceptance speech for best breakthrough athlete short and sweet as the rain fell:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski also provided some levity when accepting the Bucs' award for the best team after it won Super Bowl LV:

The ESPY Awards also welcomed Scripps National Spelling Bee champion, Guinness world-record holder and basketball standout Zaila Avant-garde to the show.

This year's ESPY Awards marked the 29th edition of the show, which began in 1993.