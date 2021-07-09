Allie Quigley, Jewell Loyd Headline 2021 WNBA 3-Point Contest

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

After getting dethroned in 2019, Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley is back to reclaim her title as the WNBA's preeminent sharpshooter.

Quigley will compete against the Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd and New York Liberty's Sami Whitcomb in the WNBA Three-Point Contest on July 14.

Absent from the field is defending three-point champion Shekinna Stricklen. Stricklen's performance likely took her out of the running to come back for the 2021 competition as she's shooting just 16 percent from beyond the arc.

Whitcomb is arguably the early favorite. The 5'10" guard leads the league in made threes (53) while shooting 45.7 percent from beyond the arc. Just ask the Atlanta Dream about Whitcomb's perimeter prowess after she nailed seven three-pointers in a 101-78 win for the Liberty on June 26.

Jones is a strong contender to win MVP as the Connecticut Sun sit third in the WNBA at 12-6. Having sat out the 2020 season, the 6'6" forward has returned to form in 2021. That is extending to her long-range efficiency (44.8 percent).

A three-point crown could be one of the many accolades Jones is set to collect.

The shootout will take place during halftime of the WNBA All-Star Game. The top two finishers in the first round will face off in a head-to-head final round.