Conor McGregor Rips Khabib's UFC Resume: 'He's Done Nothing in the Sport'

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor continues to take swipes at Khabib Nurmagomedov despite his one-time rival walking away from MMA following the death of his father in 2020.

Speaking to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith ahead of Saturday's trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor said Khabib has "done nothing in the sport" (NSFW language):

It's quite an assessment of Khabib's undefeated career (29-0, 8 KOs) that features a 2018 victory over McGregor via neck-crank submission.

Among some of the other notable victories on Nurmagomedov's resume: back-to-back title defenses against Poirier and Justin Gaethje, a unanimous-decision win against Rafael Dos Anjos and a Performance of the Night takedown of Edson Barboza.

The sum total of Nurmagomedov's success led him to retire as UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

McGregor just isn't buying it.

He and the Russian have goaded each other throughout their careers, with the most infamous instance occurring at UFC 223 media day when McGregor attacked a bus carrying Khabib in April 2018. Moments after defeating McGregor at UFC 229 that October, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon in an attempt to confront the Irishman's cornerman, Dillon Danis.

Now just days away from attempting to take the rubber match from Poirier, McGregor is once again hyping up his career and downplaying someone else's. He'll need to back that up on Saturday or face legacy-defining consequences.

A loss to Poirier would hand McGregor consecutive defeats for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old is 3-3 in his last six UFC fights and attempting to take back the lightweight title he lost to Khabib in 2018.