Patriots Trade Rumors: N'Keal Harry Expected to Command Conditional 6th-Round Pick

New England Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry formally requested a trade through his agent on Tuesday.

But the Pats might not get much of a haul for the 2019 first-round pick.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the team would not command much more than a conditional sixth-round pick in a trade:

Given that low expected price tag, however, there's always the chance that teams could simply wait on the possibility of Harry being released.

Of course, it only takes one interested team unwilling to risk missing out on a young player like Harry to get a deal done.

The 23-year-old has largely disappointed in his two seasons in New England, totaling just 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. That's hardly the production you want from the former No. 32 overall pick.

The question NFL teams will be asking, as they consider a potential Harry trade, is whether the Arizona State product was simply a bad schematic fit in New England or a player who was dramatically over-drafted and never likely to be a productive NFL starter.

It's too early to label Harry a bust, though his time in New England will certainly be considered as much, assuming he's traded or released this offseason.

Given how wideouts drafted behind him have produced—A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf are already two of the top wideouts in the game, while Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson and Darius Slayton, among others, are all very good to solid starters—it's undeniable that Harry was a huge miss for the Pats.