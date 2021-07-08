NHL Trade Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko Requests Deal Over Blues' Handling of Surgeries

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues' superstar winger Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade after losing trust in the organization, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Issues with the team reportedly arose from two shoulder surgeries performed by team physicians that still left the 29-year-old Russian ailing. A third surgery in 2020 performed by a doctor not affiliated with the Blues discovered ligament damage from Tarasenko's initial injury in 2018 wasn't corrected in either of the previous two operations.

Rutherford noted Tarasenko notified the team of discomfort in his shoulder before rejoining the club in Edmonton during the playoffs only for the team to delay further testing. He would play just four games before returning to St. Louis for another evaluation.

The 2019 Stanley Cup champion has played just 110 games since the end of the 2017-18 season.

