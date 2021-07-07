Suns' Dario Saric Out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Although the Phoenix Suns took Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, they did suffer a notable loss.

The team announced Wednesday that backup center Dario Saric will be out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

Saric was injured late in the first quarter when his knee buckled on a drive to the basket. He was able to pass the ball off, but he limped around on the court for a brief period before head coach Monty Williams could take him out.

The Suns beat the Bucks 118-105 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Saric's absence will force Williams to adjust his rotation moving forward. The 27-year-old hasn't had a huge role in this postseason, but he's made his time on the floor count.

In 14 appearances, Saric averaged 4.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting overall (44.4 percent from three) and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Saric served as Deandre Ayton's backup for Game 1 against the Bucks. Frank Kaminsky, who played four minutes on Tuesday night, might take over that role for the rest of the Finals.

Prior to Game 1, Kaminsky's most recent appearance in the postseason was in the third game of the Western ConferenceSsemifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.