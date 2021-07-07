Tennis Star Naomi Osaka to Have 3-Part Docuseries About Her Life on Netflix

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File

Tennis star Naomi Osaka will be the subject of a three-part docuseries on Netflix that will first air July 16.

Uninterrupted released a trailer for the project on Tuesday:

Only 23, Osaka has had quite the career already. She's a four-time Grand Slam champion and first attained the No. 1 ranking in the world in January 2019. She currently sits second behind Ashleigh Barty.

Osaka has been outspoken away from the court as well.

During the 2020 U.S. Open, she wore protective face masks bearing the names of Black victims of police brutality or racist violence. Her social activism helped her win the Associated Press' Female Athlete of the Year for 2020.

In May, the Japan native withdrew from the French Open and was forthcoming about the emotional strain she has experienced in the past. That continued the ongoing discourse around athletes and how they balance the demands of their profession on their mental health.

Barring an unforeseen development, Osaka still has plenty of time to run in her tennis career. But her documentary won't be lacking in compelling storylines.