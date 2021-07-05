Mike Conley Rumors: Jazz 'Will Make Every Attempt to' to Sign PG to New Contract

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

After posting the NBA's best record during the 2020-21 regular season, the Utah Jazz reportedly hope to bring their top free agent back.

Per Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz "will make every attempt" to re-sign All-Star point guard Mike Conley this offseason.

Utah is in a tricky financial position heading into free agency. The team signed Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to max extensions last offseason that will go into effect for the 2021-22 season.

Spotrac estimates that Mitchell and Gobert will combine to account for $63.4 million of next season's salary cap. The Jazz have $133.3 million in total salary commitments for 2021-22 before factoring in a possible Conley extension.

The luxury-tax threshold for next season is projected to be $136.6 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones did note a Conley extension would make the Jazz "an expensive roster next season," but the front office isn't likely to let that stop them. They don't have many viable alternatives for their starting point guard.

Conley told Jones in February that he wants to stay in Utah:

"I was talking about this to my wife recently. We love it here. I don't think I can go anywhere else that plays the way we play. We'll see this offseason, because when that time comes there will definitely be a lot of chatter.

"But, from where I sit right now, this team is so unique, in the way we play. And everyone has bought into what we want to do on both ends of the floor."

The Jazz acquired Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2019. The 33-year-old had a fantastic 2020-21 season, averaging 16.2 points and 6.0 assists per game in 51 regular-season starts. He also shot a career-high 41.2 percent from three-point range.

A hamstring injury kept Conley out for the first five games of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers. He did return for Game 6, but he managed only five points on 1-of-8 shooting and had six turnovers in 26 minutes.

Utah earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 52-20 record in the regular season.