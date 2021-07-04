Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Contract Talks Have Been 'Slow-Going' Ahead of Camp

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Seattle Seahawks' contract extension negotiations with Jamal Adams could reportedly last into the regular season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared Sunday on SportsCenter saying the situation is "slow-going" thus far:

"The Seahawks are committed to getting this done, but I'm told it has been a bit slow-going. This is a situation that could bleed through training camp, even possibly close to Week 1. It's complicated, because Jamal Adams has some leverage. He knows the team gave up two first-round picks to get him, and he's trying to reset the safety market in a big way. I'm not saying he's holding out, but this is a player who got his way out of New York over his contract. The Seahawks at least know they're dealing with a hard bargainer, someone who's willing to bet on himself."

Adams is playing under the last year of his rookie contract, making $9.9 million in 2021. He forced his way to Seattle in 2020 in part over a lack of progress on a long-term contract extension with the New York Jets.

Justin Simmons has the highest average annual salary among safeties at $15.3 million. Six safeties have average annual values of at least $14 million.

An attempt to reset the safety market would indicate Adams wants to blast past Simmons' salary, perhaps even inching toward the $20 million annually mark. It would be a surprise if the Seahawks reached that number—it would likely be cheaper to use the franchise tag the next two seasons—but Adams will certainly be the highest-paid safety in NFL history when a deal is reached.

Adams was a second-team All-Pro selection and made his first Pro Bowl team in 2020 with the Seahawks. Pro Football Focus was less kind in its assessment, giving Adams a 64.2 overall grade.