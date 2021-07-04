Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Contract Talks Have Been 'Slow-Going' Ahead of Camp

Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Contract Talks Have Been 'Slow-Going' Ahead of CampJuly 4, 2021
The Seattle Seahawks' contract extension negotiations with Jamal Adams could reportedly last into the regular season.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared Sunday on SportsCenter saying the situation is "slow-going" thus far:
"The Seahawks are committed to getting this done, but I'm told it has been a bit slow-going. This is a situation that could bleed through training camp, even possibly close to Week 1. It's complicated, because Jamal Adams has some leverage. He knows the team gave up two first-round picks to get him, and he's trying to reset the safety market in a big way. I'm not saying he's holding out, but this is a player who got his way out of New York over his contract. The Seahawks at least know they're dealing with a hard bargainer, someone who's willing to bet on himself."
Adams is playing under the last year of his rookie contract, making $9.9 million in 2021. He forced his way to Seattle in 2020 in part over a lack of progress on a long-term contract extension with the New York Jets.
Justin Simmons has the highest average annual salary among safeties at $15.3 million. Six safeties have average annual values of at least $14 million.
An attempt to reset the safety market would indicate Adams wants to blast past Simmons' salary, perhaps even inching toward the $20 million annually mark. It would be a surprise if the Seahawks reached that number—it would likely be cheaper to use the franchise tag the next two seasons—but Adams will certainly be the highest-paid safety in NFL history when a deal is reached.
Adams was a second-team All-Pro selection and made his first Pro Bowl team in 2020 with the Seahawks. Pro Football Focus was less kind in its assessment, giving Adams a 64.2 overall grade.