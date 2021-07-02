Master P's Son Hercy Miller Signs $2M NIL Contract Ahead of Tennessee State Debut

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, announced Friday that he signed a $2 million name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with an American technology company.

Miller and Master P discussed the agreement in an interview with TMZ Sports:

The 19-year-old Miller is a point guard who played his high school basketball at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. He is set to begin his freshman season at Tennessee State University this year.

Miller was not given a star rating by 247Sports, but with the name recognition of his famous father backing him, he could potentially be a major asset to the company he signed with.

Regarding the endorsement deal, Master P said: "It's incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school."

NCAA rule changes on NIL went into effect Thursday, allowing college athletes to profit off their names, images and likenesses for the first time.

As a result, Miller and many other college athletes have already signed endorsement deals with eager companies.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When asked what he plans to do with the $2 million he will earn from his agreement, Miller said: "I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21. I'm giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies."

Miller also plans to have a bit of fun with the money, telling TMZ Sports that he is going to buy a Tesla as well.