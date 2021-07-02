Christen Press, Tobin Heath Score as USA Cruises Past Mexico in 2021 Friendly

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States and Mexico squared off amidst a Connecticut downpour on Thursday night in their first of two matchups in the Send Off Series. And the USWNT provided a downpour of goals to match the rainy weather.

Christen Press led the way with a brace, while Sam Mewis and Tobin Heath added goals of their own to pace the USWNT in a comfortable 4-0 win.

Make that 43 games unbeaten for the USWNT.

Alongside the dominant win, the United States also saw Heath return to action for the first time since December after suffering an ankle injury with Manchester United in January.

So of course, all Heath did in her return was score a golazo. Oh, and it was her first touch of the game.

You can't draw it up much better than that.

Mexico, to their credit, didn't sit back and park the bus against the superior United States attackers, especially in the first half.

While Mexico's chances were few and far between, they had a few, with Abby Dahlkemper making a superb defensive play in the first half to prevent a dangerous shot on goal:

All in all, it was a great showing for the USWNT as they ramp up for the Tokyo Olympics. They dominated the midfield, were strong in defense, pestered Mexico's goal with chances and looked the vastly superior side. Every goal was the result of fantastic build-up play.

Friendly or not, the USWNT looks primed and ready for Tokyo.

These teams will conclude the Send Off Series when they face off again on Monday at 5 p.m. ET (FS1).