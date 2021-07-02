Christen Press, Tobin Heath Score as USA Cruises Past Mexico in 2021 Friendly

Christen Press, Tobin Heath Score as USA Cruises Past Mexico in 2021 FriendlyJuly 2, 2021
The United States and Mexico squared off amidst a Connecticut downpour on Thursday night in their first of two matchups in the Send Off Series. And the USWNT provided a downpour of goals to match the rainy weather.
Christen Press led the way with a brace, while Sam Mewis and Tobin Heath added goals of their own to pace the USWNT in a comfortable 4-0 win.
Another look at that sister-sister connection between <a href="https://twitter.com/KristieMewie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KristieMewie</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/sammymewy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sammymewy</a> 💪🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/lSZcPpXgaX">pic.twitter.com/lSZcPpXgaX</a>
The build up on this goal 😍🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/sammymewy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sammymewy</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristenPress?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristenPress</a> = GOAL <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/3C0pt47dWX">pic.twitter.com/3C0pt47dWX</a>
What a finish by <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristenPress?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristenPress</a> 💪<br><br>She scores her second of the night for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/00CVSD8Wrl">pic.twitter.com/00CVSD8Wrl</a>
Make that 43 games unbeaten for the USWNT.
Alongside the dominant win, the United States also saw Heath return to action for the first time since December after suffering an ankle injury with Manchester United in January.
So of course, all Heath did in her return was score a golazo. Oh, and it was her first touch of the game.
OH MY GOODNESS <a href="https://twitter.com/TobinHeath?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TobinHeath</a> 😱<br><br>She comes into the games and seconds later scores for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/3y0kIY130n">pic.twitter.com/3y0kIY130n</a>
You can't draw it up much better than that.
Mexico, to their credit, didn't sit back and park the bus against the superior United States attackers, especially in the first half.
While Mexico's chances were few and far between, they had a few, with Abby Dahlkemper making a superb defensive play in the first half to prevent a dangerous shot on goal:
There was no way <a href="https://twitter.com/AbbyDahlkemper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AbbyDahlkemper</a> was letting this chance go through 😤<br><br>She comes up with a huge block for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/21swqgL7m1">pic.twitter.com/21swqgL7m1</a>
All in all, it was a great showing for the USWNT as they ramp up for the Tokyo Olympics. They dominated the midfield, were strong in defense, pestered Mexico's goal with chances and looked the vastly superior side. Every goal was the result of fantastic build-up play.
Friendly or not, the USWNT looks primed and ready for Tokyo.
These teams will conclude the Send Off Series when they face off again on Monday at 5 p.m. ET (FS1).