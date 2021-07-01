Kevin Garnett Sells 11,000-Square-Foot Malibu Mansion for $16M

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Garnett continues to prove anything is possible, selling his home in Mailbu for $16 million even though the house is still under construction.

According to Lauren Beale of Forbes, Garnett's 11,000 square-foot estate along the California coastline was sold with "active plans, permits, and Coastal Commission approval already in place" as construction continues. Forbes Global Properties initially sought $20 million for the seven-acre mansion.

"This sale in particular reflects the continuing strength of the Malibu market," says Eric Hassan of Hilton & Hyland. "I look forward to seeing the new buyer’s vision for the finished property."

TMZ Sports noted Garnett bought the home in 2003 and began a renovation project in 2013 but never got around to finishing it.

Photos and renderings of the home show a lavish complex along the Pacific Coast Highway replete with a pool, gated entrance and contemporary finish—which may be subject change depending on the new owners' desires.

There's also plenty of land available on the estate to continue building and adding features.

Garnett didn't get to see the renovation through, and he'll walk away with $16 million anyways.