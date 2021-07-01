Knicks Trade Rumors: Sexton, Gilgeous-Alexander, Rozier Being Monitored by New York

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly monitoring the trade and trade market to add a top-tier guard this offseason.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Collin Sexton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Terry Rozier are being monitored in the event the Knicks are unsuccessful in acquiring Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal.

The report mentions the Knicks are considering dangling RJ Barrett as a trade chip as they seek to add a second star to Julius Randle.

Sexton, Gilgeous-Alexander and Rozier are all potentially intriguing targets, fitting both a long-term and short-term timetable. Gilgeous-Alexander is the best and likely most difficult of the three to acquire, but Tim Bontemps of ESPN recently said it's possible the Oklahoma City Thunder explore his trade market this summer.

It would likely take a package that includes Barrett and draft picks—a haul reserved for a player like Lillard—to acquire SGA, so it's unlikely such a trade makes sense for the Knicks. Barrett made significant strides in his second NBA season, and the Knicks would be better off retaining him, banking on further improvement and potentially flipping future picks for other players.

Sexton and Rozier are more realistic targets in that sense, non-stars who would nevertheless fill the Knicks' need in the guard rotation. The Cavs could explore the market for Sexton this summer if they wind up using the No. 3 overall pick on a guard like Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs. With Darius Garland entrenched as the point guard of the future and present, Sexton would be the odd man out if Green or Suggs winds up in Cleveland.

Rozier hasn't been mentioned much in trade talks, but the Hornets could explore his value if they want to avoid paying his next contract. The three-year, $56.7 million deal Rozier signed with Charlotte has turned into a bargain, but he'll hit the free-agent market next summer looking for a significant raise—one the Hornets might rather not give him given their strong depth at guard.