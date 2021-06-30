X

    WNBA All-Star Game 2021 Rosters: Full Lineups for Team WNBA vs. Team USA

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jonquel Jones, Liz Cambage and Candace Parker headline the WNBA squad that will take on Team USA in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game.

    During previous years in which the Summer Olympics overlapped with the WNBA season, the league traditionally opted against staging an All-Star showcase. For 2021, the event is adopting a hybrid approach.

    On one side will be the U.S. Olympic squad. On the other will be 12 of the WNBA's best players who won't represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Here's how the teams break down:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    2021 WNBA All Star Team 🌟<br><br>-Liz Cambage<br>-Candace Parker<br>-Arike Ogunbowale<br>-Betnijah Laney<br>-Courtney Vandersloot<br>-Satou Sabally<br>-Courtney Williams<br>-Kahleah Copper<br>-Dearica Hamby<br>-Brionna Jones<br>-Jonquel Jones<br>-DeWanna Bonner<br><br>They'll face Team USA on July 14 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/oAfN5Oc03J">pic.twitter.com/oAfN5Oc03J</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

