X

    NFL Owners Reportedly Believe Teams Will Eventually Be Worth $8B-$10B Due to Gambling

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    NFL owners reportedly believe team values will increase significantly because of legalized gambling.

    According to ProFootballTalk, owners think gambling will increase the worth of an average NFL team to $8 billion to $10 billion.

    In May, Forbes' list of the 50 most valuable professional sports franchises featured numerous NFL teams, and the Dallas Cowboys led the way at $5.7 billion.

    The New England Patriots ($4.4 billion) and New York Giants ($4.3 billion) also cracked the top 10.

    The Cleveland Browns rounded out the list at No. 50, and even they received a valuation of $2.35 billion.

    The NFL announced official partnerships with sportsbooks Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel in April, the first time the league has formed a working relationship with gambling-centric companies.

    Per Action Network, 21 states and the District of Columbia have instituted some form of legalized sports betting. Nine more are predicted to join the fray this year, followed by an additional 10 either this year or in 2022.

    With most or all of the United States likely to allow sports betting in the coming years, the NFL's sportsbook partnerships figure to rake in big money.

    Much of the value of NFL teams is related to television deals, and those contracts will continue to play a big role in the financial viability of the league and individual teams.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In March, the NFL agreed to a new television rights package worth about $100 billion.

    The NFL was the most successful and profitable North American professional sports league before linking up with sportsbooks, but it has the potential to reach another level in terms of revenue.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Saints RT Gets Massive Deal 💰

      NOLA and All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk agree to a 5-yr, $96M extension (Rapoport)

      Saints RT Gets Massive Deal 💰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Saints RT Gets Massive Deal 💰

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante Open to Carr Reunion?

      Upcoming free-agent WR says he's a 'Packer now,' but it'd 'be a dream' to play with college QB Derek Carr 🎥 (ABC30)

      Davante Open to Carr Reunion?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Davante Open to Carr Reunion?

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Where Will Top Free Agents Land? 📍

      Predicting the new homes for the best remaining players of the 2021 NFL free-agency class ➡️

      Where Will Top Free Agents Land? 📍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Where Will Top Free Agents Land? 📍

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      $8-10 BILLION 😳

      $8-10 BILLION 😳
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $8-10 BILLION 😳

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report