Report: Woman Arrested for Causing Tony Martin, Riders to Crash at Tour de France

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

The fan responsible for causing a huge crash during Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France on Saturday has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman was taken into custody Wednesday in the Landerneau area of France after it was determined that she caused "unintentional injuries by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence."

As seen in the following video from Julien Lamoureux of Noovo Info, the woman stuck a sign out in front of the cyclists, resulting in a massive pile-up:

German rider Tony Martin was the one who hit the sign, starting a domino effect within the pack behind him.

Per TMZ Sports, the fan left the scene after the crash and French authorities searched for her for three days.

The fan is reportedly facing a fine, although other charges could be forthcoming if one of the three cyclists who had to retire from the race as a result of the crash decides to file a complaint.

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe went on to win the stage and capture the yellow jersey following the crash.

As of the start of Wednesday's fifth stage, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands was the holder of the yellow jersey, signifying the race leader.