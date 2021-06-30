Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Discusses Chronic Immune Response Syndrome Diagnosis

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews addressed being diagnosed with chronic immune response syndrome, which left him unavailable for the 2020-21 NHL season.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner explained how he was experiencing prolonged recoveries and that his immune system "was reacting to everything that I did, any kind of stress, anything that I would do throughout the day."

Toews has since resumed training in Chicago and referenced his goal of getting back on the ice for live games.

