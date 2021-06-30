X

    Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Discusses Chronic Immune Response Syndrome Diagnosis

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2021

    AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

    Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews addressed being diagnosed with chronic immune response syndrome, which left him unavailable for the 2020-21 NHL season.

    The three-time Stanley Cup winner explained how he was experiencing prolonged recoveries and that his immune system "was reacting to everything that I did, any kind of stress, anything that I would do throughout the day."

    Jonathan Toews @JonathanToews

    I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at. <a href="https://t.co/3qgftKki10">pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10</a>

    Toews has since resumed training in Chicago and referenced his goal of getting back on the ice for live games.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Jonathan Toews returns to Blackhawks, announces Chronic Immune Response Syndrome diagnosis

      Jonathan Toews returns to Blackhawks, announces Chronic Immune Response Syndrome diagnosis
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      Jonathan Toews returns to Blackhawks, announces Chronic Immune Response Syndrome diagnosis

      Chicago Sun-Times
      via Chicago Sun-Times

      Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews announces he will return for 2021-22 season

      Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews announces he will return for 2021-22 season
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews announces he will return for 2021-22 season

      RSN
      via RSN

      Jonathan Toews reveals lengthy health battle with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome

      Jonathan Toews reveals lengthy health battle with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      Jonathan Toews reveals lengthy health battle with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome

      The Daily Goal Horn
      via The Daily Goal Horn

      Jonathan Toews Has Released a Statement Regarding His Absence

      Jonathan Toews Has Released a Statement Regarding His Absence
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      Jonathan Toews Has Released a Statement Regarding His Absence

      Pat Boadway
      via On Tap Sports Net