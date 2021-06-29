X

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Knicks Doing Prep Work In Case Blazers Make PG Available

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    If Damian Lillard becomes available in a trade this offseason or attempts to force his way out of Portland, you can expect about half of the NBA to check in with the Trail Blazers. The New York Knicks won't be the exception.

    According to Ian Begley of SNY, "members of the Knicks organization have been doing homework/prep work on the possibility of Lillard becoming available via trade, per sources."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Draft Watch: Kispert Models His Game After Klay

      Draft Watch: Kispert Models His Game After Klay
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Draft Watch: Kispert Models His Game After Klay

      Alder Almo
      via Empire Sports Media

      What Kept Julius Randle from Making Team USA

      What Kept Julius Randle from Making Team USA
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      What Kept Julius Randle from Making Team USA

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Lloyd Pierce Could Join GSW

      Former Hawks head coach is under consideration to join Steve Kerr's coaching staff (NBC Sports)

      Lloyd Pierce Could Join GSW
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lloyd Pierce Could Join GSW

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Colangelo Explains Randle’s Team USA Snub

      Colangelo Explains Randle’s Team USA Snub
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Colangelo Explains Randle’s Team USA Snub

      Danny Small
      via Elite Sports NY