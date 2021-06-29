Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Knicks Doing Prep Work In Case Blazers Make PG Available

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

If Damian Lillard becomes available in a trade this offseason or attempts to force his way out of Portland, you can expect about half of the NBA to check in with the Trail Blazers. The New York Knicks won't be the exception.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, "members of the Knicks organization have been doing homework/prep work on the possibility of Lillard becoming available via trade, per sources."

