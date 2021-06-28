X

    Bruins' David Pastrnak Announces Death of His Newborn Son Viggo

    Adam WellsJune 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

    Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced Monday that his newborn son, Viggo, died recently.

    "We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," Pastrnak wrote on Instagram. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times." 

    According to his post, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born June 17 and died June 23.

    Boston Bruins @NHLBruins

    <a href="https://t.co/V6cgY9eTZS">pic.twitter.com/V6cgY9eTZS</a>

    Pastrnak and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, announced in January that she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

    A first-round pick by the Bruins in 2014, Pastrnak made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old. The Czech Republic native has spent his entire seven-year career in Boston.

