    Mercury's Diana Taurasi Becomes 1st Player in WNBA History with 9,000 Career Points

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2021
    Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Another day, another milestone for Diana Taurasi.

    The Phoenix Mercury star guard became the first player in WNBA history to reach 9,000 points with this bucket vs. the Los Angeles Sparks:

    WNBA @WNBA

    This is 9,000 🚨 <br><br>It's only fitting that <a href="https://twitter.com/DianaTaurasi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DianaTaurasi</a> makes an and-1 to hit 9K 🤩Congratulations, DT 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CountIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CountIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ErjYDReeG">pic.twitter.com/8ErjYDReeG</a>

    Everybody was giving Taurasi props after the achievement, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Of course she did!! 🐐 status. Congrats friend! <a href="https://twitter.com/DianaTaurasi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DianaTaurasi</a> 👏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/34azGSB2qY">https://t.co/34azGSB2qY</a>

    Brianna Turner @_Breezy_Briii

    Diana Taurasi is still really good at basketball in case you didn’t know

    To put the milestone in perspective, the second-leading scorer in WNBA history is Tina Thompson, with 7,488 points.

    Oh, and Taurasi went for 25 points Sunday in the Mercury's 88-79 win. It was her first game back since returning from a sternum fracture that cost her the past nine games.

    Legends don't do rust.

