Mercury's Diana Taurasi Becomes 1st Player in WNBA History with 9,000 Career Points

Another day, another milestone for Diana Taurasi.

The Phoenix Mercury star guard became the first player in WNBA history to reach 9,000 points with this bucket vs. the Los Angeles Sparks:

Everybody was giving Taurasi props after the achievement, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James:

To put the milestone in perspective, the second-leading scorer in WNBA history is Tina Thompson, with 7,488 points.

Oh, and Taurasi went for 25 points Sunday in the Mercury's 88-79 win. It was her first game back since returning from a sternum fracture that cost her the past nine games.

Legends don't do rust.