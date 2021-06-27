MLB All-Star Voting 2021: Final Phase 1 Results Revealed for AL, NL

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani are among the American League finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game after the first phase of voting concluded Sunday. The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. headline those who advanced in the National League.

Three players at each infield position and nine outfielders were named as finalists in each league, and they move on to the second round of voting, which will determine the starters for this year's Midsummer Classic at Coors Field in Denver on July 13.

Here's a look at the candidates in the AL:

C: Salvador Perez (KC), Martín Maldonado (HOU), Yasmani Grandal (CHW)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), Yuli Gurriel (HOU), Jose Abreu (CHW)

2B: Marcus Semien (TOR), Jose Altuve (HOU), DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS), Bo Bichette (TOR), Carlos Correa (HOU)

3B: Rafael Devers (BOS), Alex Bregman (HOU), Yoan Moncada (CHW)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA), Aaron Judge (NYY), Byron Buxton (MIN), Michael Brantley (HOU), Adolis Garcia (TEX), Teoscar Hernandez (TOR), Cedric Mullins (BAL), Alex Verdugo (BOS), Randal Grichuk (TOR)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA), J.D. Martinez (BOS), Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

And in the NL:

C: Buster Posey (SF), Yadier Molina (STL), Willson Contreras (CHC)

1B: Max Muncy (LAD), Freddie Freeman (ATL), Anthony Rizzo (CHC)

2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL), Adam Frazier (PIT), Gavin Lux (LAD)

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD), Javier Baez (CHC), Brandon Crawford (SF)

3B: Kris Bryant (CHC), Nolan Arenado (STL), Justin Turner (LAD)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL), Nick Castellanos (CIN), Jesse Winker (CIN), Mookie Betts (LAD), Chris Taylor (LAD), Juan Soto (WSH), Bryce Harper (PHI). Joc Pederson (CHC), Mike Yastrzemski (SF)

Voting for the second phase begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

All four of the hitters who have dominated the headlines during the MLB season's first half—Guerrero, Ohtani, Tatis and Acuna—are unsurprisingly on the list of finalists, and they all have terrific chances to land starting spots.

Guerrero smashed his league-leading 26th home run of the campaign Saturday as part of a year in which he's transformed from a promising prospect into an elite offensive producer. He's also posted a .339 batting average and an MLB-best 1.125 OPS through 75 games.

Ohtani, who's already committed to the Home Run Derby, enters Sunday's action third in home runs with 24 to go along with 10 stolen bases and a .998 OPS. He's also made 11 starts on the mound for the Angels, compiling a terrific 2.58 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 59.1 innings.

Tatis slugged three homers in Friday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks to bring his season total to 25, one behind Guerrero. He's also stolen 15 bases and accumulated a .294 average to help the Padres keep pace in the hotly contested NL West division race.

Acuna has cooled off since his red-hot start to the season, but he's still threatening to put together a rare 40-40 season with 20 homers and 16 steals through 70 games. He's been one of the few bright spots for a Braves squad that's fallen well short of expectations.

The All-Star starters will be announced Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The reserves will be revealed July 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.