    Fedor Emelianenko to Fight on Bellator Card in Russia on Oct. 23; Opponent TBD

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 26, 2021

    Masashi Hara/Getty Images

    Fedor Emelianenko is bringing Bellator back to Russia. 

    The 44-year-old heavyweight has agreed to end his two-year hiatus from MMA on October 23 at VTB Arena in Moscow against a yet-to-be announced opponent, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

    It's Bellator's first-ever event in Russia and will mark Emelianenko's first bout in his home country since 2016. 

    The MMA legend began his career going 31-1-1, including a stretch of 28 consecutive bouts without a loss and victories over the likes of Mark Coleman, Mirko Cro Cop and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. While UFC was still gaining an international foothold in MMA, Fedor was building a legacy that would span multiple promoters over two decades.

    Emelianenko (39-6-1, 15 KOs) defeated Fabio Maldonado via majority decision at June 2016's Fight Nights Global 50 in St. Petersburg, Russia, It was his seventh professional bout in Russia and helped extend a five-fight win streak after suffering three consecutive losses in Strikeforce competition. 

    Following a victory over Maldonado, Emelianenko joined Bellator, where he lost his 2017 debut to Matt Mitrione by first-round knockout. He'd go onto win his next two bouts before getting knocked out in the first round again by Ryan Bader in a battle for the vacant heavyweight title. 

    Emelianenko hasn't been back in the cage since he earned a first-round technical knockout of Quinton Jackson at Bellator 237 in December 2019. 

    It's unclear who Bellator may tap as Emelianenko's return opponent. 

