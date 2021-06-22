Scottie Barnes NBA Combine 2021: Measurements, Analysis and Impressions

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Scottie Barnes is among the 69 participants going through the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which is set to run through Sunday.

Barnes, who entered the NBA draft after one year at Florida State, averaged 10.3 points on 50.3 percent shooting, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year, an All-ACC Third Team member and the ACC Sixth Man of the Year.

Draft prospects were measured and weighed on Tuesday, and Barnes is listed at 6'7" (6'8" with shoes) and 225.4 pounds. His wingspan is 7'2¾", and he has a 9' standing reach.

NBA draft analyst Chad Ford wrote about how Barnes' wingspan could vault him into the top five overall: "Scottie Barnes’ nearly 7-foot-3 wingspan is partly why so many teams are now projecting him as a top-five pick. You don’t find many point guards with his size and length."

Barnes' wingspan was the sixth-longest at the Combine and first among players not listed as power forwards or centers. John Hollinger of the Athletic raved about him Tuesday, saying the following in part.

"I’m really surprised Barnes isn’t getting more buzz. He could easily end up as the best player in this draft and has a case for being the top pick.

"Again, the search for big wings comes first at the NBA level, and everything comes later—and the playoffs are showing why. Barnes has weaknesses, and we’ll get to them in a minute, but there is early Spurs-era Kawhi Leonard upside here as well."

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranked him No. 7 on his latest 2021 draft prospect big board and No. 6 in his last mock draft.