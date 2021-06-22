X

    Padres' Yu Darvish Becomes Fastest Pitcher in MLB History to 1,500 Strikeouts

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Denis Poroy

    Welcome to the history books, Yu Darvish.

    The San Diego Padres ace struck out 11 Los Angeles Dodgers through six innings of Monday's game between the National League West rivals to bring his career total to 1,500. He reached the mark in just 197 games, which is an all-time Major League Baseball record:

    San Diego acquired Darvish, 34, from the Chicago Cubs via trade prior to the 2021 campaign, and he has delivered as the No. 1 pitcher for the playoff contenders.

    He entered Monday's game with a 2.57 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 84 innings, continuing his brilliance from last year when he was the National League Cy Young runner-up with a 2.01 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

    The four-time All-Star is a major reason the Padres, who entered play chasing the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers in the division but holding onto a wild-card spot, have realistic championship aspirations.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Tingler’s Thoughts: Pham in the lead-off slot, Tatis, the Dodgers, Nola, etc.

      Tingler’s Thoughts: Pham in the lead-off slot, Tatis, the Dodgers, Nola, etc.
      San Diego Padres logo
      San Diego Padres

      Tingler’s Thoughts: Pham in the lead-off slot, Tatis, the Dodgers, Nola, etc.

      FriarWire
      via Medium

      FriarNotes: Darvish set to face the Dodgers for the third time; Items on Lamet, Pham, Machado…

      FriarNotes: Darvish set to face the Dodgers for the third time; Items on Lamet, Pham, Machado…
      San Diego Padres logo
      San Diego Padres

      FriarNotes: Darvish set to face the Dodgers for the third time; Items on Lamet, Pham, Machado…

      FriarWire
      via Medium

      Padres On Deck: Melean, Homza, Tanielu all have 4-hit games in Padres system

      Padres On Deck: Melean, Homza, Tanielu all have 4-hit games in Padres system
      San Diego Padres logo
      San Diego Padres

      Padres On Deck: Melean, Homza, Tanielu all have 4-hit games in Padres system

      FriarWire
      via Medium

      All-Star Voting 2021: Vladdy Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. Lead in 2nd Results

      All-Star Voting 2021: Vladdy Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. Lead in 2nd Results
      MLB logo
      MLB

      All-Star Voting 2021: Vladdy Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. Lead in 2nd Results

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report