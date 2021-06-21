X

    Heat's Bam Adebayo Commits to Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 21, 2021
    AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has committed to play for the United States' men's basketball national team at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Adebayo's agent, Alex Saratsis, relayed the news to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The 23-year-old big man averaged 18.7 points on 57.0 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat in 2020-21, his fourth NBA season.

    He also made the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team for the second straight year.

    The men's national team is looking for its fourth straight Olympic gold medal. Here's how the roster is shaping up, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports:

    Adebayo will represent the United States for the first time. He tried out for Team USA before the 2019 FIBA World Cup but did not make the cut.

    The big man did not seem happy about that decision nine months later:

    He was named a finalist for the Olympic roster in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.

    Adebayo has improved his play since the FIBA cut, making the 2020 NBA All-Star Game and helping to lead Miami to an Eastern Conference title. He averaged a double-double that season (15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds).

    The ex-Kentucky star will step onto the world stage as he searches for Olympic gold. The opening ceremony is set for July 23, and the final day of competition occurs Aug. 8.

