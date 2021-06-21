Former Hawks Star Josh Smith Rips Doc Rivers in NSFW IG Video After 76ers Lose Game 7

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Suffice it to say there is no love lost between Josh Smith and Doc Rivers.

Smith, who played under Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2015-16 season, ripped the Philadelphia 76ers coach after his team was eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round.

"Yeah, Doc Rivers, you talked all that s--t about Paul George and how Tyronn Lue was going to have the same offense for that n---a. Shut your bum ass up, man. Your no-in-game-adjustments-havin' ass, man," Smith said Sunday via Instagram.

"Start giving n---as their real credit, man. That’s why your b---h ass got that karma on your ass and you can’t get past the second round. You did all these real n---as wrong, man. Look in the mirror, n---a, and confess your motherf--kin' truth, or you'll never make it out of the second round."

Warning: Video contains NSFW language:

This is not the first time Smith has reveled in Rivers' postseason failures. He ripped Rivers after the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round of the 2020 playoffs, which led to Rivers' dismissal in Los Angeles.

While Rivers was the architect of the 2007-08 NBA champion Boston Celtics, his playoff resume is otherwise littered with disappointment.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Rivers has lost 29 games with a chance to close out a playoff series as a head coach, the most in history. His .349 winning percentage in those games is also an NBA-worst stat.