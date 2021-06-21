US Open Golf Purse 2021: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open on Sunday, shooting a final round 67 to finish six under for the tournament.

He bested Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes.

"I'm the first Spaniard to ever win the U.S. Open," an emotional Rahm said after his victory. "This was definitely for Seve [Ballesteros]. I know he tried a lot, and usually we think a lot about him with the Masters, but he wanted to win this one most of all."

That earned Rahm his first major title and quite a payday in the process. The payouts for the top 10 were as follows (h/t Spotrac):

1. Rahm: $2,250,000

2. Oosthuizen: $1,350,000

3. Harris English: $861,457

T4. Guido Migliozzi: $517,000

T4. Brooks Koepka: $517,000

T4. Collin Morikawa: $517,000

T7. Branden Grace: $318,000

T7. Daniel Berger: $318,000

T7: Paul Casey: $318,000

T7: Xander Schauffele: $318,000

T7: Scottie Scheffler: $318,000

T7: Rory McIlroy: $318,000

And then there was Bryson DeChambeau, who went from being in the running for the title to tied for 26th after an abysmal 77 in his final round, costing himself some serious scratch:

But the story was Rahm, who earlier in the month lost what would have likely been a serious payout due to the PGA's COVID-19 protocols:

More than a few folks around golf and the sporting world at large were happy for Rahm after his triumph:

Rahm closed like a boss, with birdies on Nos. 17-18. And then he took the time to celebrate with his three-month-old son, Kepa, as he awaited Oosthuizen to finish his round.

“Little man, you have no idea what this means right now,” he said to his son after his victory, per the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports). “You will soon enough.”