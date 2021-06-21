X

    US Open Golf Purse 2021: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open on Sunday, shooting a final round 67 to finish six under for the tournament.

    He bested Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes.

    "I'm the first Spaniard to ever win the U.S. Open," an emotional Rahm said after his victory. "This was definitely for Seve [Ballesteros]. I know he tried a lot, and usually we think a lot about him with the Masters, but he wanted to win this one most of all."

    That earned Rahm his first major title and quite a payday in the process. The payouts for the top 10 were as follows (h/t Spotrac):

    • 1. Rahm: $2,250,000
    • 2. Oosthuizen: $1,350,000
    • 3. Harris English: $861,457
    • T4. Guido Migliozzi: $517,000
    • T4. Brooks Koepka: $517,000
    • T4. Collin Morikawa: $517,000
    • T7. Branden Grace: $318,000
    • T7. Daniel Berger: $318,000
    • T7: Paul Casey: $318,000
    • T7: Xander Schauffele: $318,000
    • T7: Scottie Scheffler: $318,000
    • T7: Rory McIlroy: $318,000

    And then there was Bryson DeChambeau, who went from being in the running for the title to tied for 26th after an abysmal 77 in his final round, costing himself some serious scratch:  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    But the story was Rahm, who earlier in the month lost what would have likely been a serious payout due to the PGA's COVID-19 protocols:

    More than a few folks around golf and the sporting world at large were happy for Rahm after his triumph:

    Rahm closed like a boss, with birdies on Nos. 17-18. And then he took the time to celebrate with his three-month-old son, Kepa, as he awaited Oosthuizen to finish his round.

    “Little man, you have no idea what this means right now,” he said to his son after his victory, per the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports). “You will soon enough.”

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Rahm Wins 2021 US Open 🚨

      Favorite Jon Rahm (+1000) wins first career major at Torrey Pines 🏆

      Rahm Wins 2021 US Open 🚨
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Rahm Wins 2021 US Open 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      US Open Golf Prize Money 2021: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

      US Open Golf Prize Money 2021: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts
      Golf logo
      Golf

      US Open Golf Prize Money 2021: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

      Maurice Bobb
      via Bleacher Report

      Final U.S. Open Leaderboard 🏌️‍♂️

      An intense final round at Torrey Pines, tap for the full leaderboard 📲

      Final U.S. Open Leaderboard 🏌️‍♂️
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Final U.S. Open Leaderboard 🏌️‍♂️

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Rahm Celebrates with Wife Kelley Cahill, Son Kepa After US Open Win

      Rahm Celebrates with Wife Kelley Cahill, Son Kepa After US Open Win
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Rahm Celebrates with Wife Kelley Cahill, Son Kepa After US Open Win

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report