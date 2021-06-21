US Open Golf Purse 2021: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

US Open Golf Purse 2021: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final LeaderboardJune 21, 2021
Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open on Sunday, shooting a final round 67 to finish six under for the tournament.
He bested Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes.
"I'm the first Spaniard to ever win the U.S. Open," an emotional Rahm said after his victory. "This was definitely for Seve [Ballesteros]. I know he tried a lot, and usually we think a lot about him with the Masters, but he wanted to win this one most of all."
That earned Rahm his first major title and quite a payday in the process. The payouts for the top 10 were as follows (h/t Spotrac):
- 1. Rahm: $2,250,000
- 2. Oosthuizen: $1,350,000
- 3. Harris English: $861,457
- T4. Guido Migliozzi: $517,000
- T4. Brooks Koepka: $517,000
- T4. Collin Morikawa: $517,000
- T7. Branden Grace: $318,000
- T7. Daniel Berger: $318,000
- T7: Paul Casey: $318,000
- T7: Xander Schauffele: $318,000
- T7: Scottie Scheffler: $318,000
- T7: Rory McIlroy: $318,000
And then there was Bryson DeChambeau, who went from being in the running for the title to tied for 26th after an abysmal 77 in his final round, costing himself some serious scratch:
But the story was Rahm, who earlier in the month lost what would have likely been a serious payout due to the PGA's COVID-19 protocols:
Kevin Van Valkenburg @KVanValkenburg
Maybe you think one thing has nothing to do with the other, but I really admired how Rahm handled the COVID stuff at Memorial. As an army of Armchair Epidemiologists were raging, he said the Tour handled it the right way, he advocated for science, he moved on & won a US Open. 👏🏻
More than a few folks around golf and the sporting world at large were happy for Rahm after his triumph:
Rahm closed like a boss, with birdies on Nos. 17-18. And then he took the time to celebrate with his three-month-old son, Kepa, as he awaited Oosthuizen to finish his round.
“Little man, you have no idea what this means right now,” he said to his son after his victory, per the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo Sports). “You will soon enough.”
Rahm Wins 2021 US Open 🚨
Favorite Jon Rahm (+1000) wins first career major at Torrey Pines 🏆