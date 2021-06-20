Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Announce Birth of Twins Saint Leo and Thunder

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, announced the birth of twin babies Sunday.

Bolt took to Instagram to share a photo of his family and divulged in the caption that the newest additions are named Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The 34-year-old native of Jamaica and Bennett had their first child together, daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, last year.

Bolt is perhaps the greatest sprinter of all time, winning gold in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash at three consecutive Olympic Games in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

He also won gold as part of Team Jamaica in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Bolt holds the world record in all three of the aforementioned events, and he is the only sprinter to win gold in the 100- and 200-meter races at three Olympics in a row.

In addition to his Olympic success, Bolt won 11 gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal during his career at the World Athletics Championships.

After sweeping his three events at the 2016 Olympics, Bolt took part in the 2017 World Championships, winning bronze in the 100-meter dash at his final meet.

Since retiring from track, Bolt has been active in several other endeavors, including playing soccer for the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League in 2018 and doing some work as a musician and music producer.