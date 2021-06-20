Dustin Johnson Finishes 2 Over at 2021 US Open as Struggles Continue in Final Round

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After posting his best round Saturday, Dustin Johnson had his worst round of the weekend on the final day at the U.S. Open.

The world No. 1 shot a three-over-par 74 to finish the 2021 U.S. Open with an overall score of two over at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Califonia. With a handful of players still on the course, he entered the clubhouse in a tie for 20th place.

Johnson was alongside Collin Morikawa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Streelman in a tie for ninth entering Sunday, with the group four strokes back from leaders Mackenzie Hughes, Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley.

It looked like he had finally found his stride after an inconsistent weekend when he hit a par on the first three holes followed by a birdie on the 481-yard par-four No. 4 hole. But he couldn't keep it together and logged a pair of bogeys on two of his next three holes.

Ending the front nine with two pars sent him onto the back nine at one over on the day.

While it wasn't an impressive first half, it was nothing compared to his start on the back nine. Johnson logged a triple bogey on the 450-yard par-four. It was his worst hole of the weekend.

He recovered smoothly enough in the short-term with a pair of pars and a birdie on the par-five No. 13—the longest hole of the course at 616 yards—but the damage was done. Even five consecutive pars to end the afternoon weren't enough to launch him back toward the top of the leaderboard.

He missed a total of 11.65 strokes on fairways, a figure that ranked 66th in the field, though he did manage to hit 61.0 percent of greens, which was slightly more than the 55.0 percent average, per USOpen.com.

Though he recovered from a start that saw him come close to missing the cut, the U.S. Open was another weekend where Johnson struggled to impress as the world No. 1, a title that now may be in jeopardy.