Ryan Pulock's Epic Last-Second Save Helps Islanders Even Series with Lightning 2-2

The New York Islanders bounced back in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, earning a 3-2 victory and avoiding the brink of elimination to even the series 2-2.

Two nights after the Bolts silenced Nassau Coliseum with a 2-1 victory, the Isles were able to pick up at least one win at home in the series. It was a mirror image of what happened during Games 1 and 2 in Tampa where New York won the series opener before the Lightning came back to earn a 4-2 victory in Game 2.

Ryan Pulock and the Islanders' fourth line stepped up for New York with the defenseman making a game-saving play, blocking a shot on the goal line that would've sent the game to overtime. Instead, New York avoids a dreaded 3-1 series deficit and ensures the Coliseum will host at least one more playoff game before the team packs up for the brand new UBS Arena in Elmont next season.

Notable Performers

Matt Martin, LW, New York Islanders: game-winning goal, 1 SOG, 3 HT

Cal Clutterbuck, RW, New York Islanders: 2 A, 6 SOG, 3 H

Semyon Varlamov, G, New York Islanders: 28 SV, 2 GA

Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning: 1 G (seven-game goal-scoring streak), 2 SOG

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning: 27 SV, 3 GA

What's Next?

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals shifts back to Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay on Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sportsnet.

