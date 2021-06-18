Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Misses Weight, Forfeits $100K from Purse to Anderson Silva

AP Photo/John Locher

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. missed weight Friday for his 182-pound fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, officials for the Tribute to the Kings event in Guadalajara, Mexico, said Chavez weighed in at 184 pounds and will have to forfeit $100,000 of his purse to Silva.

Raimondi noted Chavez has missed weight at least three other times in his career. The most notable instance came before a clash with Daniel Jacobs in 2019, which forced Chavez to forfeit $1 million to Jacobs.

The 35-year-old Chavez lost that fight and has lost three of his past five bouts, giving him a career record of 52-5-1 with one no-contest.

Silva, 46, is best known for his lengthy UFC career, which saw him hold the UFC middleweight title for 2,457 days. That stands as the longest title reign in UFC history.

The Brazilian is 34-11 with one no-contest in his MMA career, winning 23 times by knockout.

Silva lost seven of his final nine UFC fights with one win and one no-contest. After his loss to Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night in October, the UFC released him from his contract.

While Silva does have professional boxing experience, going 1-1, he has not had an official boxing match since 2005.

In addition to Chavez vs. Silva, Tribute to the Kings will feature the return to the ring of Chavez's legendary father, Julio Cesar Chavez.

The elder Chavez will face Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition fight. Camacho's father, Hector Camacho, was one of Chavez's most notable opponents.

Chavez, who posted a remarkable 107-6-2 record from 1980 to 2005, beat the late Camacho by unanimous decision in 1992.