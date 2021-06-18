X

    Jack Eichel Trade Rumors: Ducks, Blue Jackets Among Teams Interested in Sabres Star

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 18, 2021

    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel could be on the move this offseason, and TSN's Darren Dreger has identified three teams that are "in the mix" to land the 24-year-old.

    In an appearance Friday on WGR 550, Dreger said the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings are among potential landing spots for the forward. The Sabres captain said last month that "there's been a bit of a disconnect" between him and the organization that drafted him at No. 2 overall in 2015. 

    Eichel appeared in 21 games in 2021, scoring two goals and logging 16 assists before a herniated disk in his neck ended his season prematurely. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Habs HC May Not Coach Tonight

      Dominique Ducharme isolating after ‘irregularities’ in COVID-19 test, will be tested again later today

      Habs HC May Not Coach Tonight
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Habs HC May Not Coach Tonight

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      HOFers Wax Poetic About Flower

      Legends Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur and Grant Fuhr rave about what they're watching in Marc-Andre Fleury 🌻

      HOFers Wax Poetic About Flower
      NHL logo
      NHL

      HOFers Wax Poetic About Flower

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com

      Sam Reinhart Being Trashed By Media On Way Out of Buffalo?

      Sam Reinhart Being Trashed By Media On Way Out of Buffalo?
      Buffalo Sabres logo
      Buffalo Sabres

      Sam Reinhart Being Trashed By Media On Way Out of Buffalo?

      NHL Trade Talk
      via NHL Trade Talk

      What went wrong: 2020-21 Los Angeles Kings

      What went wrong: 2020-21 Los Angeles Kings
      Los Angeles Kings logo
      Los Angeles Kings

      What went wrong: 2020-21 Los Angeles Kings

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo