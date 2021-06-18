X

    Vitor Belfort Says He Plans to Fight Evander Holyfield After Oscar De La Hoya

    Adam WellsJune 18, 2021

    Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

    Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort has his eye on a boxing match with Evander Holyfield. 

    Belfort told TMZ Sports he will fight Holyfield later this year after he takes on Oscar De La Hoya on Sept. 11. 

    "After [De La Hoya in] September, December is me vs. Holyfield. Get ready for the crossover! We are taking over. Triller is bringing the fights that you dream," Belfort said.

    Triller owner Ryan Kavanaugh confirmed to ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Thursday that De La Hoya will take on Belfort in an exhibition boxing match. 

    A location for the bout has yet to be determined, but Kavanaugh told Raimondi that Las Vegas is the target site. 

    The exhibition will mark De La Hoya's first time competing in a boxing ring since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. The Golden Boy has been posting training videos on social media recently in anticipation of a potential comeback. 

    Belfort has 41 career MMA fights and one professional boxing match on his resume. The Phenom's most recent bout was at UFC 224 in May 2018, when he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida in the second round. 

    Holyfield was expected to fight Kevin McBride in an exhibition on June 5 as part of the undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr., but the match was postponed when the main event had to be rescheduled.

    The Real Deal most recently fought Brian Nielsen in May 2011. He won via 10th-round TKO to improve his record to 44-10-2 with one no-contest. 

