    Rays Prospect Tyler Zombro Posts Update on Brain Surgery Recovery After Scary Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro provided an update on his health as he recovers from brain surgery.

    In a series of tweets, he thanked those who have helped him at Duke University Hospital, thanked those who have offered support, thanked the Rays and Durham Bulls, and said he "can't wait to get back out there."

    As ESPN noted, Zombro was hit in the head by a line drive hit by Brett Cumberland during a Triple-A game between the Bulls and Norfolk Tides on June 3.

    He immediately fell to the ground in a scary scene and was taken to the hospital after he was removed from the field on a stretcher.

    Zombro, 26, spent five days in the intensive care unit after his surgery and is now with his family as he participates in outpatient and occupational therapy.

