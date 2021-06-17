World’s Strongest Man 2021 Results: Latest Point Standings After Day 2

Samir Jordamovic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The second day of qualifying at the 2021 World's Strongest Man competition didn't see a lot of movement on the leaderboards.

Day 2 of the qualifying round featured athletes in Groups 1, 4 and 5 competing in Fingal's Fingers, and Group 2 and 3 took part in the train push.

Four of the five leaders from Tuesday's opening qualifier remain in the top spot after Wednesday's event. Kevin Faires is the only one who fell off the initial pace, though he's still tied for second in Group 5.

Day 2 Standings

Group 1

1. Brian Shaw (13.5 points)

2. Maxime Boudreault (10 points)

3. Aivars Smaukstelis (9.5 points)

4. Travis Ortmayer (7 points)

5. Gavin Bilton (5 points)

Group 2

1. Tom Stoltman (12 points)

T2. Trey Mitchell (9 points)

T2. Mark Felix (9 points)

4. Johnny Hansson (8 points)

5. Evan Singleton (7 points)

Group 3

1. JF Caron (12 points)

2. Eythor Ingolfsson Melsted (10 points)

T3. Robert Oberst (9 points)

T3. Mikhail Shivlyakov (9 points)

5. Luke Richardson (1 point—withdrew)

Group 4

1. Konstantine Janashia (13 points)

2. Jerry Pritchett (10 points)

3. Adam Bishop (9 points)

4. Terry Hollands (7 points—withdrew)

5. Chris van der Linde (3 points—withdrew)

Group 5

T1. Bobby Thompson (11 points)

T1. Luke Stoltman (11 points)

T3. Kevin Faires (10 points)

T3. Oleksii Novikov (10 points)

5. Ervin Toots (3 points)

After registering 8.5 points on Tuesday, Shaw added five more on the second day of competition thanks to his effort in the Fingal's Fingers portion of the event.

The American star was the only athlete to flip all five fingers. He finished in 40.47 seconds, faster than Maxime Boudreault (41.07 seconds), Gavin Bilton (46.62 seconds) and Jerry Pritchett (41.19 seconds) were able to flip four fingers.

Faires dropped into a tie for third place in Group 5 thanks to a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Fingal's Fingers event. He was able to flip four fingers in 36.31 seconds.

Luke Stoltman climbed into a tie with Bobby Thompson for the top spot in the group on the strength of a second-place finish. The British strongman completed four fingers in just 28.92 seconds.

Things didn't run smoothly in the train portion of the competition. It was originally supposed to be a pulling event, but Andrew Gutman of Barbend.com noted problems with the train's brakes resulted in it being changed to a push.

Competitors wound up pushing the 20-ton locomotive instead of pulling the 50-ton load.

Johnny Hansson set the pace for both groups with a time of 35.36 seconds. He still finds himself in fourth place in Group 2 but just one point behind Trey Mitchell and Mark Felix for the second spot.

Eythor Ingolfsson Melsted led the way in Group 3, finishing his train push in 37 seconds. The Icelandic star is alone in second place and has an outside chance to catch JF Caron for the lead heading into the final day of qualifying.

The top two finishers in each group will move ahead to the finals starting on Saturday.