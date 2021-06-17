Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision.

The younger McCaffrey began his college career playing for Frost and the Huskers, leaving Lincoln for Louisville in February. The quarterback will now head to Rice for the 2021 season. Christian McCaffrey was quick to point out that Frost didn't have any issue with players being able to transfer when the head coach left Stanford in 1995 to play for the Huskers.

Frost would go on to win Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 1996 before leading Nebraska to a national championship in 1997—all after the Cardinal allowed him to throw 85 pass attempts over two seasons as a backup.

Commenting on Luke McCaffrey's decision to transfer again, the coach said a lot of "kids are getting bad advice", though McCaffrey's situation appears to have clear benefits for the young QB.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg the decision to transfer came after McCaffrey realized he was unlikely to start for the Cardinals this year. Instead, McCaffrey will now play for head coach Mike Bloomgren at Rice, who served as Christian McCaffrey's offensive coordinator when the tailback was at Stanford.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020, McCaffrey completed 48-of-87 passes for 466 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while taking five sacks. He also carried the ball 65 times for 364 yards and three scores.

Regardless of what his former coach thinks, the McCaffrey family supports Luke's decision and don't appear willing to hear any negative comments from a coach who once made similar choices as a college player.