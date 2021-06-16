X

    Glazer: Aaron Rodgers 'Absolutely' Still Wants Trade Away from Packers amid Drama

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021
    Nothing has changed in the Aaron Rodgers saga. 

    NFL reporter Jay Glazer appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and said Rodgers still wanted to be traded:

    Glazer added that "a bunch" of teams were interested in potentially dealing for Rodgers, though the Packers have publicly maintained they have no interest in trading the star quarterback.

    Rodgers, last year's MVP, did not report to the team's mandatory minicamp last week after also skipping the team's voluntary workouts throughout the offseason. Missing those workouts will cost him a $500,000 bonus, while skipping minicamp came with a $93,085 fine. 

    "I think anytime you're talking about any player on your football team, you'd love everybody to be here," LaFleur told reporters on June 8. "So, you know, it's certainly...it is what it is, man. We'll focus and we'll control and work on the guys that are here and try to help them become the best to their ability and coach the heck out of them."

    And so the showdown continues. It's unclear if the Packers will ever change their stance on trading Rodgers, or how long he'll remain away from the team. To this point, it's been a headline-grabbing story, but the stakes would obviously increase if Rodgers holds out through training camp, the preseason or into regular-season games. 

    It's also unclear what it might take to ease tensions between the player and the team. A lucrative contract extension? Front office changes? 

    Regardless, it remains the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. It's not often the defending MVP—who has led his team to the NFC Championship Game in two consecutive seasons—wants a change of scenery. 

