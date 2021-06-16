X

    Heat's Jimmy Butler Reportedly Won't Play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

    Adam WellsJune 16, 2021
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jimmy Butler reportedly won't attempt to win a second straight Olympic gold medal this summer. 

    Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat star won't play for Team USA during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. 

    Butler was included on USA Basketball's list of 57 finalists for the Olympic men's team that was released in March.

    Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Damian Lillard and Draymond Green have committed to play for Team USA in Tokyo this summer. 

    Butler's reported decision to bypass the Olympics comes after a long two-season stretch for the five-time All-Star. He led the Heat to an appearance in the NBA Finals last season, which ended Oct. 11. 

    The NBA began the 2020-21 regular season on Dec. 23, giving Butler and Miami just 73 days off. He also missed 20 games this season because of injuries and after testing positive for COVID-19 early in the year. 

    Butler averaged 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for USA Basketball during its run to the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. 

    The United States is one of eight men's teams that has already qualified for the 2020 Games. 

