X

    Coca-Cola Market Value Falls $4B After Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Bottles for Water

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

    With one word, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo caused Coca-Cola to lose $4 billion of its market value, according to ESPN's Adriana Garcia.

    Ronaldo was preparing to begin a press conference when he removed two Coke bottles from the table, lifted a bottle of water and said "agua" in his native Portuguese.

    That apparently was enough for Coca-Cola's value to fall from $242 billion to $238 billion.

    Coca-Cola remained diplomatic.

    "Everyone is entitled to their drink preferences," the company said in a statement.

    A UEFA spokesperson added that players are provided with Coke, Coke Zero Sugar and water at official press conferences.

    UEFA announced in September 2019 that Coca-Cola had signed on as "the official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor" for Euro 2020: "The sponsorship deal will give the company the opportunity to showcase several brands, including sparkling beverages, sports drinks, water, ready-to-drink coffee and fruit-based drinks, with low, and sugar-free options."

    In this case, Ronaldo was the one inflicting the financial harm on Coca-Cola and not the other way around.

    Brazilian legend Ronaldinho wasn't so lucky in 2012. The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner lost his $750,000-a-year sponsorship deal with the company after sipping from a can of Pepsi during a press conference.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Premier League Fixtures 2021-22 🗓

      Season starts with Man Utd hosting Leeds. Tap for full details 📲

      Premier League Fixtures 2021-22 🗓
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Premier League Fixtures 2021-22 🗓

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Robbie Fowler has found 'perfect' striker for Liverpool to sign

      Robbie Fowler has found 'perfect' striker for Liverpool to sign
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Robbie Fowler has found 'perfect' striker for Liverpool to sign

      via Liverpool Echo

      Arsenal Rejects Smith Rowe Bid

      Gunners turn down $35M offer for Emile Smith Rowe from Aston Villa (Athletic) 👀

      Arsenal Rejects Smith Rowe Bid
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal Rejects Smith Rowe Bid

      David Ornstein
      via The Athletic

      Pogba: Rudiger 'Nibbled' Me but Should Not Face Ban

      Pogba: Rudiger 'Nibbled' Me but Should Not Face Ban
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pogba: Rudiger 'Nibbled' Me but Should Not Face Ban

      The Athletic Staff
      via The Athletic