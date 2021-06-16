Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder Not 'Mentally, Physically or Emotionally' Ready for Fight

AP Photo/Richard Vogel

WBC and The Ring world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury said during a promotional press conference Tuesday that he does not believe his July 24 opponent, Deontay Wilder, is "mentally, physically or emotionally involved in this fight."

"I think he's doing it for the wrong reasons," Fury said. "When people do things for the wrong reasons, they always wind up getting hurt.''

Fury and Wilder are fighting for the third time. The two fought to a draw in December 2018 before Fury defeated Wilder via seventh-round TKO in February 2020.

Per the Associated Press, Fury was set to fight fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight titles on Aug. 14, but an arbitrator ruled that the Englishman was obligated to honor his contract and fight Wilder a third time by Sept. 15.

The Joshua bout is on hold for now as Fury focuses on Wilder, who is undefeated besides his fights with Fury.

On Tuesday, Wilder did not speak outside an opening statement, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. He did not respond to questions or make any further comments, but he and Fury engaged in a lengthy staredown.

Fury had plenty to say about his opponent, though, including this shot.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It's crazy," Fury said. "He's letting himself down, letting his fans down. Letting the people of America down, the American media. People have come here to interview him, to see what he's got to say and promote the fight. ... I've done my end, and it's up to him to do his bit."

As for why Wilder didn't speak, his trainer, Malik Scott, explained the situation to Raimondi: "He's just not feeling it, man. What I could say is he's in a very violent mood. He's been like that in training camp. He shuts down. And honestly, I don't mind it. I think this fight sells itself. I think him not saying nothing is selling itself. Boxing is quirky. Boxing is weird."

The match will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.